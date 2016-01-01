Dr. Mridul Mazumder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazumder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mridul Mazumder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mridul Mazumder, MD
Dr. Mridul Mazumder, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville.
Dr. Mazumder works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mazumder's Office Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics Clinical Laboratories Inc.960 PO Box, Tallahassee, FL 32302 Directions (850) 644-6230
-
2
Westminster Oaks4449 Meandering Way, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 644-1543
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazumder?
About Dr. Mridul Mazumder, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1407902364
Education & Certifications
- University Of Arkansas At Fayetteville
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazumder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazumder accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mazumder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazumder works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazumder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazumder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazumder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazumder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.