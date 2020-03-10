Dr. Mridula George, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mridula George, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mridula George, MD
Dr. Mridula George, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. George works at
Dr. George's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 597-9473Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Steeplechase Cancer Center30 Rehill Ave Ste 3400, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (866) 916-5294
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Recently diagnosed with Stage I breast cancer. Undergoing chemotherapy at this time. Dr. George is my Medical Oncologist at this time. I have had only 2 consultants with her and I am very pleased and felt very comfortable with her. She throughly went thru my course of treatment with me and what to expect. I was treated with respect and concerned. She was very knowledgeable and was confident in what her plans for me was. Would recommend at this time. Being diagnosed with cancer is scary, but when you have doctors that care and are genuinely compassionate makes it so much easier to go thru it. Thank you Dr. George for being you.
About Dr. Mridula George, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1285997569
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- University Of Massachusetts Med. School
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. George has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. George using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. George works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.