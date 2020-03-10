Overview of Dr. Mridula George, MD

Dr. Mridula George, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. George works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.