Overview of Dr. Mrinal Mullick, MD

Dr. Mrinal Mullick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.



Dr. Mullick works at Rivendell Behavioral Hth Srvcs in Bowling Green, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.