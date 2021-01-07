Dr. Mullick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mrinal Mullick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mrinal Mullick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Rivendell Behavioral Health1035 Porter Pike, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 842-5964
Hospital Affiliations
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
He has helped me through alot. Says it how it is no sugar coating. Thank you for your integrity.
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1174524250
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
