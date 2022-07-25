Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shukla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD
Overview of Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD
Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla's Office Locations
-
1
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
2
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions
-
3
AU Health Cardiovascular Center1003 CHAFEE AVE, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
-
4
Augusta University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shukla?
Excellent bedside manner and surgeon.
About Dr. Mrinal Shukla, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1912297557
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shukla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shukla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shukla using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shukla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shukla works at
Dr. Shukla has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shukla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shukla. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shukla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shukla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shukla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.