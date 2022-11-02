Dr. Mrinalini Matcha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matcha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrinalini Matcha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mrinalini Matcha, MD
Dr. Mrinalini Matcha, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They graduated from Christian Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Matcha works at
Dr. Matcha's Office Locations
-
1
Renal Hypertension Center635 4th St N Ste 200, St Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 382-7480
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matcha?
very good doctor who really care about her patients
About Dr. Mrinalini Matcha, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1114952058
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Temple University Hospital
- Christian Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matcha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matcha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matcha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matcha works at
Dr. Matcha has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matcha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Matcha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matcha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matcha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matcha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.