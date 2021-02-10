Overview

Dr. Mrudula Kumar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Kumar works at PALO ALTO MEDICAL FOUNDATION in Fremont, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.