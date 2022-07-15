Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Panchani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD
Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Baroda and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Panchani's Office Locations
Ocean Renal Associates508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 3A, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 341-4600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ocean Renal Associates1301 Route 72 W Ste 206, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-9940Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ocean Renal Associates444 Neptune Blvd Unit 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ocean Renal Associates210 Jack Martin Blvd Ste D1, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-5854
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Panchani was excellent with going over everything with me. everything for me He spent a lot of time answering my questions for me. I was very comfortable with everything he had to tell me I will be sure to use him in the future if I need him
About Dr. Mrugesh Panchani, MD
- Nephrology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1013213206
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS
- Monmouth Medical Center, Long Branch
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Medical College Baroda
- St. Xaviers Higher Secondary School, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Panchani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Panchani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Panchani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Panchani has seen patients for Proteinuria, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Panchani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Panchani speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Panchani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Panchani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Panchani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Panchani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.