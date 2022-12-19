Overview

Dr. Mrugesh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at Patel Cardiovascular Consultants, LLC in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.