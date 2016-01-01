Dr. Mrunalini Deshmukh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deshmukh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mrunalini Deshmukh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mrunalini Deshmukh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
1
St. Luke's Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology2591 Baglyos Cir Ste C49, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (484) 503-7300
2
St Luke Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology Warren755 Memorial Pkwy Ste 302A, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (484) 503-7300
3
Physical Therapy At St. Luke's-lansford Medical Center100 W Patterson St, Lansford, PA 18232 Directions (484) 503-7300
4
St Luke Center For Diabetes & Endocrinology3701 Corporate Pkwy Ste 130, Center Valley, PA 18034 Directions (484) 526-7300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mrunalini Deshmukh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1972713709
Education & Certifications
- AMRAVATI UNIVERSITY / SHRI VASANTRAO NAIK GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deshmukh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deshmukh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deshmukh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deshmukh has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deshmukh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Deshmukh speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Deshmukh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deshmukh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deshmukh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deshmukh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.