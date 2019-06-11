Dr. Msalam Sara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Msalam Sara, MD
Overview
Dr. Msalam Sara, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their fellowship with Brown U/Rhode Island & Miriam Hosp|University of Pennsylvania Health System
Locations
Coggins and Levy Medical Associates2400 Samaritan Dr Ste 100, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1329
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
- O'Connor Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Saint Louise Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best and very caring.
About Dr. Msalam Sara, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1760773931
Education & Certifications
- Brown U/Rhode Island & Miriam Hosp|University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Cornell Univ Med Coll, Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center
- Critical Care Medicine
