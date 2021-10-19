Overview

Dr. Mu Hong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Hong works at Gastro Health in Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.