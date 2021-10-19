Dr. Mu Hong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mu Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mu Hong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Annandale, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Hong works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Annandale7004 Little River Tpke Ste A, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 642-0900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a new patient of Dr. Hong. My first visit went very well with him and his staff were wonderful and most polite. Dr. Hong is most professional and answered all my questions. I later had endoscopy procedure which likewise was a really pleasant experience both with him at his team at INOVA Fair Oaks. My follow up appointment after the procedure was done in 2 weeks. Everything went smooth and I am grateful to have him my gastroenterology physician as recommended by my primary physician. I would endorse him to anybody who might be looking for a doctor with his specialty.
About Dr. Mu Hong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1346251196
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hong works at
Dr. Hong has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hong speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.