Dr. Muath Dawod, MD
Overview of Dr. Muath Dawod, MD
Dr. Muath Dawod, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and St. Thomas More Hospital.
Pueblo3676 Parker Blvd Ste 200, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 296-6000
La Junta1100 Carson Ave Ste 201, La Junta, CO 81050 Directions (719) 296-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
He needs to check patient by hands on examination. He is knowledgeable
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine Henry Ford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Dawod has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawod. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.