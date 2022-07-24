Dr. Mubashar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubashar Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Mubashar Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
Plano Office6601 PRESTON RD, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott & White the Heart Hospital Plano1100 Allied Dr, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 814-3278
Baylor Scott and White Legacy Heart Center9990 Dallas Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (469) 800-6300
Baylor Scott & White Arrhythmia Management - Garland7217 Telecom Pkwy Ste 205, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (469) 800-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan has been my cardiologist for about 5+ years as he is always caring and with whom it is easy to converse. For me, he makes the visits fun and I look forward to the visits.
About Dr. Mubashar Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
