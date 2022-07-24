Overview

Dr. Mubashar Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at Legacy Heart Center in Plano, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX and Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.