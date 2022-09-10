See All Gastroenterologists in Newnan, GA
Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (47)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll|King Edward Medical College, Mayo Hospital and is affiliated with Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Munir works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta
    600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 830-2822
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Newnan
    1200 Lower Fayetteville Rd Ste B, Newnan, GA 30265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 274-6600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis

Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Gastritis
Diarrhea
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Biopsy
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis
Screening Colonoscopy
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Drainage
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Fecal Impaction Removal
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Manometry
Megacolon
Peptic Ulcer
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mubashar Munir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munir works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta in Newnan, GA. View the full address on Dr. Munir’s profile.

    Dr. Munir has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Munir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.