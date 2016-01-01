Overview

Dr. Mubashir Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntley, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Deccan Coll Med Scis and is affiliated with SwedishAmerican Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Huntley, IL with other offices in McHenry, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.