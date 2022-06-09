Dr. Mubashir Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubashir Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mubashir Khan, MD
Dr. Mubashir Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Prince George, VA. They completed their residency with University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Missouri|University of Missouri|University of Missouri
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Neuro Care of Virginia4720 Puddledock Rd Ste 100, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 392-5528
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
No resolution to the chief complaint of the patient. Understanding of the problem seems to be lacking and chart report is very, very vague. This has been an ongoing, years long experience.
About Dr. Mubashir Khan, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1023087368
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Alabama|University of Alabama At Birmingham|University of Missouri|University of Missouri|University of Missouri
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.