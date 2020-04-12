Dr. Mubashir Mumtaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mumtaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubashir Mumtaz, MD
Dr. Mubashir Mumtaz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Kantor and Tkatch Associates PC205 S Front St, Harrisburg, PA 17104 Directions (717) 231-8555
- UPMC Harrisburg
Dr Mumtaz replaced my aortic valve with a Bovine valve in 2014 Fast forward 6 yrs and at 77yrs of age.. I am doing well.. Thank you Doctor!!
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center|Penn State Hershey Med Center
- University Of Ct
- Aga Khan Medical College, The Aga Khan University
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Mumtaz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mumtaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mumtaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mumtaz has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mumtaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mumtaz speaks Punjabi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mumtaz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mumtaz.
