Dr. Mubashir Sabir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mubashir Sabir, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Locations
Ascension Michigan Weight Loss Program27483 Dequindre Rd Ste 204, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 967-7326
- 2 47601 Grand River Ave Ste B136, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-3940
Diagnostic Imaging At Ascension Medical Center1225 S Latson Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (248) 465-3940
Ascension Macomb Oakland Hosp Madison Hg27351 Dequindre Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Directions (248) 465-3940MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
The young lady at the chec in window was very friendly and really helpful! And Dr Sabir did a great job!
About Dr. Mubashir Sabir, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1265477418
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
