Dr. Mubeen Chida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mubeen Chida, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mubeen Chida, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from Dow Medical College Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital.
Dr. Chida works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Specialists PA305 N Mangoustine Ave Ste 200, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 321-1415
- 2 1319 S International Pkwy, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 268-3660
-
3
Central Florida Regional Hospital1401 W Seminole Blvd, Sanford, FL 32771 Directions (407) 321-4500MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chida?
Dr. Chida has seen me through quite a few challenging times for the last 22 years. He is always kind and compassionate. I can depend on his thoroughness and his intelligence to find answers. He takes his time and always answers any questions that I have with clear wording. I never have to guess at what he meant. He is a blessing in my life.
About Dr. Mubeen Chida, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1992708168
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Medical Center Cleveland OH
- Mt. Sinai Medical Center Cleveland OH
- Civil Hosp
- Dow Medical College Pakistan
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chida works at
Dr. Chida has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chida.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.