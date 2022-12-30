See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.2 (19)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Gaffar works at PHILIP ROBINSON MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mubina Gaffar MD Inc.
    320 Superior Ave Ste 290, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 574-2628

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Dec 30, 2022
    Dr. Gaffar is a top notch pulmonologist! My husband has been treated by her for a number of years and she is first an excellent diagnostician and then follows thru with appropriate state of the art treatment. She never rushes us and always answers questions thoroughly. We are lucky we found her and I highly recommend her!
    Slugger Mike — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD
    About Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1891721106
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mubina Gaffar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaffar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaffar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaffar works at PHILIP ROBINSON MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gaffar’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaffar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaffar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaffar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaffar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.