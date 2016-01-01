Overview of Dr. Muddana Haribabu, MD

Dr. Muddana Haribabu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Haribabu works at Lalit Savla MD in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.