Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, MD
Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Lewisgale Medical Center.
Dr. Chaudry's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Infectious Disease - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Ste 2101, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 215-4646Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Most wonderful disposition. Genuinely cares & takes time to answer questions & explain. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Muddasar Chaudry, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1396795936
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital|North Shore University Hospital - Manhasset|North Shore University Hospital|North Shore University Hospital - Manhasset
- Department of Medicine Services Hospital, Lahore, Pakistan|Department of Medicine Services Hospital, Lahore, Pakistan|Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|University Hospital at the University of Medicine and Dentistry|Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School|Univ
- Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Igbal Medical College|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore|Allama Iqbal Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaudry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chaudry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chaudry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chaudry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chaudry speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaudry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaudry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaudry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaudry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.