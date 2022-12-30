See All Spine Surgeons in Manassas, VA
Dr. Mudit Sharma, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.9 (55)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mudit Sharma, MD

Dr. Mudit Sharma, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sharma works at Virginia Spine Specialists in Manassas, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Spine Specialists
    8650 Sudley Rd Ste 315, Manassas, VA 20110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 773-3505
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Virginia Spine Specialists
    4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 300, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 773-3529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Malformation - Congenital Heart Disease - Postaxial Polydactyly Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spinal Spacer Procedure Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mudit Sharma, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • English
    • 1285700369
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • State University Of New York
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mudit Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

