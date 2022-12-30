Overview of Dr. Mudit Sharma, MD

Dr. Mudit Sharma, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Manassas, VA. They graduated from State University Of New York and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sharma works at Virginia Spine Specialists in Manassas, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.