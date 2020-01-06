Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mudita Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mudita Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Lone Star Kidney Care800 8th Ave Ste 324, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 456-0879
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance
- Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First of all, Dr Shah is so beautiful!! I love her, because she knows her field of work. She went above and beyond during an office visit to consult with another provider I see to get additional testing g to help figure out what is going on with my health. She is caring, attentive, and direct. These are great qualities to have when looking for a doctor.
- Internal Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1649492679
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.