Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD

General Surgery
3.6 (22)
Map Pin Small Tarzana, CA
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD

Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Free U Berlin and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Chandra works at Chandra & Morrow Mds in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Chandra's Office Locations

    Mudjianto Chandra M.d. Inc.
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 607, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 708-1004
    Emergency Medicine Assocs
    18321 Clark St, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 881-0800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Ileus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Aug 06, 2021
    I had a procedure done by another doctor that ended up going wrong. It led me to the ER 4 days later to find out I had internal bleeding from my intestines. Dr Chandra came to my rescue and saved my life. He is truly god sent. I would highly recommend him!
    Christina — Aug 06, 2021
    About Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225152515
    Education & Certifications

    • Las-Usc Med Ctr
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Free U Berlin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mudjianto Chandra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chandra works at Chandra & Morrow Mds in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chandra’s profile.

    Dr. Chandra has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

