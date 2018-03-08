Dr. Mueez Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mueez Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Mueez Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Houston Medical Center.
Locations
All Care Medical Associates1654 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 225-9882
Cardiac Consultants of Central Georgia, LLC2024 Watson Blvd Ste 1, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 225-9882Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiac Consultants of Central Georgia, LLC427 Poplar St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 238-4587
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A very good doctor. Saved my live and I am thankful to him. He will not hold nothing back. He will tell you everything about your medical condition and how to manage it. Thank You Ahmed Steven Meyer
About Dr. Mueez Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437171709
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
