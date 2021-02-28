Overview of Dr. Muffaddal Morkas, MD

Dr. Muffaddal Morkas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Morkas works at Texas Oncology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.