Dr. Muffaddal Morkas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muffaddal Morkas, MD
Dr. Muffaddal Morkas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Morkas' Office Locations
Texas Oncology-Houston Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 550, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 467-1722Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Morkas is professional and pleasant. He is very considerate and makes the patient to feel at ease .
About Dr. Muffaddal Morkas, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1235168808
Education & Certifications
- James Brown Canc Ctr-U Louisville
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morkas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morkas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morkas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Morkas has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morkas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morkas speaks Urdu.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Morkas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morkas.
