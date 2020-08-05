Dr. Mufid Othman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Othman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mufid Othman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mufid Othman, MD
Dr. Mufid Othman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Putnam General Hospital.
Dr. Othman's Office Locations
-
1
Kidney Center of Central Georgia657 Hemlock St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 254-7353
-
2
Kidney Center of Central Georgia LLC2525 2nd St Ste 150, Macon, GA 31206 Directions (478) 254-7353
-
3
Us Renal Care Milledgeville Dialysis411 N Jefferson St NE, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 254-7353
-
4
Us Renal Care Monticello Dialysis1393 Funderburg Dr, Monticello, GA 31064 Directions (706) 468-1240
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Putnam General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He’s a great doctor cares about his patients, listens to you, and he knows what to do to make you feel better.
About Dr. Mufid Othman, MD
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1962493379
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Othman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Othman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Othman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Othman works at
Dr. Othman has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Othman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Othman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Othman.
