Dr. Mufti Saadat Farooqi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mufti Saadat Farooqi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Farooqi works at
Locations
Mufti Saadat A Farooqi MD1095 E Warner Ave Ste 103, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-1979
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing him for about 3 to 4 years now and he is an excellent excellent doctor I would recommend him to anyone
About Dr. Mufti Saadat Farooqi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Hindi and Persian
- Male
- 1275610503
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Center|University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Government Medical College Srinagar, Kashmir University, Faculty Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
