Overview of Dr. Mugdha Agrawal, MD

Dr. Mugdha Agrawal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.



Dr. Agrawal works at Arthritis Rheumatic & Bone Disease Associates in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Henrico, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.