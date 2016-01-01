Dr. Mugdha Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mugdha Agrawal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mugdha Agrawal, MD
Dr. Mugdha Agrawal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital.
Dr. Agrawal's Office Locations
Arthritis Rheumatic & Bone Disease Associates2301 E Evesham Rd Ste 115 Bldg 800, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 424-5005
Bon Secours Rheumatology Center9602 PATTERSON AVE, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 217-9601
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
About Dr. Mugdha Agrawal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1144595414
Education & Certifications
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
