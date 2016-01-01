Dr. Mugurel Bazavan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazavan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mugurel Bazavan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mugurel Bazavan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Of Craiova and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Glenview Outpatient Care Center2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 534-3278
Northwestern Medicine Diagnostic Imaging Lake Forest Hospital1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 534-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mugurel Bazavan, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1255562146
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- Louis A Weiss Meml Hosp
- University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Of Craiova
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bazavan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazavan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazavan has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazavan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
