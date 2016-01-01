Overview

Dr. Mugurel Bazavan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Medicine and Pharmacy Of Craiova and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Bazavan works at Northwestern Medical Group in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.