Dr. Muhaddis Choudhury, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhaddis Choudhury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Dr. Choudhury works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Hopewell Junction, NY, Poughkeepsie, NY and Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.
    600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-5600
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Caremount Medical PC
    10 Cranberry Dr, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 226-7900
  3. 3
    poughkeepsie
    30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-5600
  4. 4
    Tops Pharmacy
    6734 Route 9, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 202-6669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endocarditis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Endocarditis
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Mitral Valve Prolapse

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 26, 2022
    Dr. Choudhury is very thorough. He wanted to see my medical records from my previous heart doctor. His staff and the technicians were also very friendly and thorough. The waiting room and restroom was immaculate. He saw that my simvastatin was causing liver damage, took me off it for 3 months, and retested for liver damage. Seeing it was still there, he put me on another cholesterol lowering medication at a very low dose. He will test again, before putting me on a blood pressure-lowering medicine. He believes in changing one medicine at a time. Also, he asked about my diet (now plant-based, near vegetarian) and exercise habits. He will be very honest with you. I take my blood pressure every morning and my weight every weekend in the morning. He wanted to see these notes. If you care about your health, see this doctor and follow his instructions!
    MonicaPz — Nov 26, 2022
    About Dr. Muhaddis Choudhury, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801811336
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhaddis Choudhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choudhury has seen patients for Endocarditis, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mitral Valve Prolapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

