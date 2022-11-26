Overview

Dr. Muhaddis Choudhury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Choudhury works at Caremount Medical Group in Fishkill, NY with other offices in Hopewell Junction, NY, Poughkeepsie, NY and Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Endocarditis, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Mitral Valve Prolapse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.