Dr. Muhaddis Choudhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhaddis Choudhury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fishkill, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Mid-hudson Medical Group P C.600 Westage Business Ctr Dr, Fishkill, NY 12524 Directions (845) 231-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Caremount Medical PC10 Cranberry Dr, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533 Directions (845) 226-7900
-
3
poughkeepsie30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 231-5600
-
4
Tops Pharmacy6734 Route 9, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 202-6669
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choudhury is very thorough. He wanted to see my medical records from my previous heart doctor. His staff and the technicians were also very friendly and thorough. The waiting room and restroom was immaculate. He saw that my simvastatin was causing liver damage, took me off it for 3 months, and retested for liver damage. Seeing it was still there, he put me on another cholesterol lowering medication at a very low dose. He will test again, before putting me on a blood pressure-lowering medicine. He believes in changing one medicine at a time. Also, he asked about my diet (now plant-based, near vegetarian) and exercise habits. He will be very honest with you. I take my blood pressure every morning and my weight every weekend in the morning. He wanted to see these notes. If you care about your health, see this doctor and follow his instructions!
About Dr. Muhaddis Choudhury, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1801811336
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
