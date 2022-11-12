Dr. Muhamad Amine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhamad Amine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhamad Amine, MD
Dr. Muhamad Amine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL.
Dr. Amine's Office Locations
Century Ear, Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 460-0007
Century Ear, Nose and Throat, Head and Neck Surgery - Mary Potter Pavilion2850 W 95th St Ste 403, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 460-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Carle Foundation Hospital
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am 44 years old and have not been able to breath freely through my nose my whole life. Dr. Amine repaired a badly deviated septum and reduced the turbinates in both nostrils. I am able to breathe freely. My nose is also straighter. This is a totally new experience for me. I am very grateful for going to his office that day. He was very professional and was on the mark with his recommendations and timeline for recovery.
About Dr. Muhamad Amine, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
