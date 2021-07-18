Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.

Locations
Amhan Pain Management2605 N Masters Dr, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 813-8270
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amhan is a very competent, ethical, and kind physician. Over the years, he has advised me to see specialists in two instances in order to fix or improve my condition; this seem to be "above and beyond", to me. He prescribes medicine for pain as necessary, and offers shots to help with deep pain, but he does not over-prescribe. I am impressed.
About Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- English
- 1952354938
Education & Certifications
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amhan accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Amhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.