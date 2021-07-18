See All Anesthesiologists in Sherman, TX
Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
3.5 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Sherman, TX. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman.

Dr. Amhan works at Amhan Pain Management in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amhan Pain Management
    2605 N Masters Dr, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 813-8270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amhan?

    Jul 18, 2021
    Dr. Amhan is a very competent, ethical, and kind physician. Over the years, he has advised me to see specialists in two instances in order to fix or improve my condition; this seem to be "above and beyond", to me. He prescribes medicine for pain as necessary, and offers shots to help with deep pain, but he does not over-prescribe. I am impressed.
    S. Breault — Jul 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amhan to family and friends

    Dr. Amhan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Amhan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD.

    About Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952354938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amhan works at Amhan Pain Management in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Amhan’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Amhan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amhan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Muhamad-Emad Amhan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.