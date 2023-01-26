Overview

Dr. Muhamad Obideen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Obideen works at Atlanta Gastroenterology in Cumming, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Roswell, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.