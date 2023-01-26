Dr. Muhamad Obideen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obideen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhamad Obideen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhamad Obideen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Aleppo and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Obideen works at
Locations
-
1
Cumming1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2000, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 781-4010
-
2
Midtown Management Services LLC550 Peachtree St NE Ste 1600, Atlanta, GA 30308 Directions (404) 881-1094
-
3
Roswell1340 Upper Hembree Rd Ste A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 569-0777
-
4
Alpharetta3400 Old Milton Pkwy Bldg 380, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 569-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Obideen?
Upon moving to Atlanta, I was in need of a GI specialist. Not having a recommendation or referral, I looked to the web for reviews and bios of nearby Physicians. After searching for some time, I selected Dr. Obideen and was extremely pleased with my first visit. His office requested and received my health file in advance of my appointment. Since Dr. Obideen took the time to review the history prior to my appointment, he had a clear understanding of my health history. I found him easy to speak with as we discussed a plan the fit my needs going forward. I will recommend Dr. Obideen when the opportunity whenever possible.
About Dr. Muhamad Obideen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1326081647
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- University of Aleppo
- Gastroenterology and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obideen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obideen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obideen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Obideen works at
Dr. Obideen has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Obideen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Obideen speaks Arabic.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Obideen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obideen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obideen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obideen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.