Dr. Muhamad Rifai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhamad Rifai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Easton, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus.
Locations
Blue Mountain Psychiatry241 N 13th St, Easton, PA 18042 Directions (484) 289-4862Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday9:00am - 12:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Blue Mountain Psychiatry217 Franklin Ave Ste 101, Palmerton, PA 18071 Directions (484) 289-4864
Blue Mountain Psychiatry1803 W MAIN ST, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (272) 206-8155MondayClosedTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
years of maintaining illness,and taking care of my prescriptions
About Dr. Muhamad Rifai, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1922053388
Education & Certifications
- National Institute Of Mental Health
- University of Virginia
- 1999
- University Of Aleppo, Faculty Of Medicine
- American College at Aleppo
- Addiction Medicine, Gastroenterology and Psychiatry
