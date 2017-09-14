Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abbasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD
Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.
Dr. Abbasi's Office Locations
Oncology & Hematology Specialists PA100 Madison Ave Ste C3402, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 267-9543
Oncology & Hematology Specialists333 US HIGHWAY 46, Mountain Lakes, NJ 07046 Directions (973) 316-1701
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Abbasi is compassionate and thoughtful. The only problem is the waiting room time. It can be long.
About Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1245349638
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Jacobi Med Center Albert Einstein College Med
- Jacobi Med Center Albert Einstein College Med|Jacobi Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Dow Med Coll & Civil Hosp
Dr. Abbasi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abbasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Abbasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abbasi has seen patients for Anemia and Neutropenia, and more.
Dr. Abbasi speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbasi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
