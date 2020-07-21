Overview

Dr. Muhammad Abbasi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Newton Hospital.



Dr. Abbasi works at Alliance Family Care in Covington, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.