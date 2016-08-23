Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ahmad, MD

Dr. Muhammad Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Riverside Medical Group in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.