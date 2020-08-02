Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD
Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Life Healing Center, PC500 Plantation Park Dr, Loganville, GA 30052 Directions (678) 344-8268Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- NovaNet
- Principal Financial Group
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
I was initially very uneasy taking my son to a psychiatrist but they provided a great experience.
About Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1043302037
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi and Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.