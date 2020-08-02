Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD

Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Piedmont Eastside Medical Center and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Life Healing Center, PC in Loganville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.