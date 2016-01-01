Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD

Dr. Muhammad Ahmed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with CentraCare - Rice Memorial Hospital, King's Daughters' Health and Meeker Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Bone Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.