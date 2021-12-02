Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akbar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD
Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Monroe County Hospital, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Akbar's Office Locations
Central Georgia Kidney Specialists PC890 2nd St Ste 201, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-4322
Surgical Institute - Forsyth Office120 N Lee St Ste C, Forsyth, GA 31029 Directions (478) 745-4322
Central Georgia Kidney Specialists1002 Boulder Dr, Gray, GA 31032 Directions (478) 986-3066
- 4 1520 N Columbia St Ste 101, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-0345
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Monroe County Hospital
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Akbar for the past 2 years. He is a doll! So sweet, but more importantly, he is so smart and he takes the time to explain everything to you at every visit.
About Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akbar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Gout and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akbar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
