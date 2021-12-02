Overview of Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD

Dr. Muhammad Akbar, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from ARMY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville, Monroe County Hospital, Navicent Health Baldwin and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Akbar works at Central Georgia Kidney Specialists PC in Macon, GA with other offices in Forsyth, GA, Gray, GA and Milledgeville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Gout and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.