Overview of Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD

Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Akhtar works at Premier Medical Group in East Providence, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.