Overview of Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD

Dr. Muhammad Akhtar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They graduated from University Of Karachi Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with Adena Fayette Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Akhtar works at Adena Bone and Joint in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.