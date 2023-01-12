Dr. Muhammad Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- CA
- Clovis
- Dr. Muhammad Alam, MD
Dr. Muhammad Alam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Alam, MD
Dr. Muhammad Alam, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam's Office Locations
-
1
Community Cancer Institute785 N Medical Center Dr W, Clovis, CA 93611 Directions (559) 387-1600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cervical Cancer
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Kidney Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Lymphosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Peritoneal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Reticulosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Skin Cancer
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Uterine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Advanced Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Basal Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Burkitt's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat ENT Cancer
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Head and Neck Cancer
- View other providers who treat Hematologic Disorder Treatment
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia A
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Induction Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Intertrigo
- View other providers who treat Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Laryngeal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mantle Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Maternal Anemia
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Melanoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Merkel Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nodular Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Orchitis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Penile Cancer
- View other providers who treat Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Salivary Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Squamous Cell Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Testicular Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Thoracentesis
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
- View other providers who treat Thymomas
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tongue Cancer
- View other providers who treat Tonsil Cancer
- View other providers who treat Topical Chemotherapy
- View other providers who treat Vaginal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Valley Fever
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Alam?
Dr. 5?????????? was the nickname I had given him while I was searching for an oncologist . Words can’t express the gentleman behind the white coat. 5 Stars ( Dr. Alam) has Compassion , empathy, and sincere kindness towards his patients. He works so hard!!! He would come into the hospital way after hours, even after working his long shift during the day, making sure his patient were being taken care of. I can’t say enough about how wonderful a man he is… Dr. Alam was born to this profession.. some would say, he has that special gift from God, helping his patients through some of the toughest time in their lives. He puts a smile on my face every time I see him. If your in need of an ONCOLOGIST 5 ?????????? Is your Doctor! He’s saved my life and I truly ??Him ! Xo Renee
About Dr. Muhammad Alam, MD
- Hematology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1417906835
Education & Certifications
- University Of Vermont, Burlington
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation Internal Medicine
- Aga Khan University Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam works at
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Leukocytosis, Colorectal Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.