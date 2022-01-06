Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Ali works at
Locations
Muhammad Ali MD- Alexandria Office3450 N BEAUREGARD ST, Alexandria, VA 22302 Directions (703) 998-0766
Muhammad Ali MD PC6715 Little River Tpke Ste 304, Annandale, VA 22003 Directions (703) 998-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr. Muhammad Ali because he cares for his patients, gives them time, is very friendly/helpful and he listens. He is an excellent doctor. My family has been going to him for over 30 yrs. I had a great visit and Dr. Ali took his time to explain my condition.
About Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Danish, Korean, Spanish and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- D.C. General Hospital 1990-1993
- D.C. General Hospital
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ali has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ali speaks Danish, Korean, Spanish and Urdu.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.