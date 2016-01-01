Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD

Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sindh Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at SIMEDHealth in Gainesville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.