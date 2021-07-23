Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Locations
Presence Health Partners1530 N Randall Rd Ste 222, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 717-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ali is so attentive and caring. He addresses all my needs and concerns.. He has the best bedside manner. I absolutely trust him with my health. I would also like to address his staff. They are always very kind and go above and beyond to make you feel cared for.. I would highly recommend this office to everyone in need of a cardiologist.
About Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- U Il
- U Chicago Hosps
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- King Edward Medical
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.