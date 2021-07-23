Overview

Dr. Muhammad Ali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from King Edward Medical and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Ali works at Presence Health Partners in Elgin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Chest Pain and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.