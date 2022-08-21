See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Springfield, MA
Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Springfield, MA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD

Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.

Dr. Syed works at Baystate Medical Center Inc in Springfield, MA with other offices in Greenfield, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Syed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baystate Medical Center Inc
    759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01199 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5600
  2. 2
    Baystate Franklin Medical Center
    164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5600
  3. 3
    3300 Main St Fl 3C, Springfield, MA 01199 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 794-5600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baystate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 21, 2022
    Dr. Syed was extremely thorough, spent time hearing all of my symptoms and reviewing test results. He made me feel confident that I would be well cared for. Would definitely recommend him.
    About Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • 1235304940
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

