Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD

Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.

Dr. Zaydan works at Central Kentucky Research in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Zaydan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Central Kentucky Research
    644 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 499-1000
  2. 2
    250 Foxglove Dr Ste 7, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 499-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2021
    I would recommend Dr Zaydan to all patients , he is caring and worries about his patients, he like to sit down and talk to you, My mother is his patient and he will sit and ask her how she is doing and want to know want she been doing. Most Dr I have seen just come in and tell you want they are going to do and leave. Dr Zaydan is very personable and caring DR. I think the world of him . i wish more doctor where like him.
    Sharon rae Dennison — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750350633
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    Medical Education

