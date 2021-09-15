Overview of Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD

Dr. Muhammad-Ali Zaydan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mount Sterling, KY. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mount Sterling.



Dr. Zaydan works at Central Kentucky Research in Mount Sterling, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.